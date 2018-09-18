Bill Snyder spoke with the media today as part of Kansas State's Football weekly Tuesday press conference. In our 'He said, we say," piece we break down what Snyder said - quote by quote - to look for meaning. NOTE: There is some level of paraphrasing used on all of these quotes from Snyder. A full, accurate transcript will also be provided later.

Question: On Skylar Thompson on the road in Big 12 play... He Said: Guys have good days and sometimes not so good days. I think he's a pretty poised young guy. He's not too concerned about getting rattled in an unfamiliar environment. He's a young guy who can stay within the lines. His poise and self confidence have helped. We Say: Thompson has been pretty good on the road in Big 12 games, no doubt, and Snyder has regularly praised his poise and confidence. I do also think he's pretty unique in this aspect, and it certainly gives him a shot to play well on Saturday.

Question: On Skylar's play so far this year... He Said: A young guy that needs to make improvement and is making improvements. It's early. I think he's taking some steps forward, but that can be the kiss of death some times. He has grown through the season, and I'd like to think he'll continue to do so. We Say: I don't have anything clever to add to this, agree with the apparent development of Thompson throughout the season so far.

Question: On flipping Coleman and Klein's locations... He Said: It was to see if we could enhance the communication and the use of eyes to see certain things and you have all the bases covered and everybody in place to do the best they can do. There's things you can see from the sideline as opposed to the box and vice versa. The important thing is the transmittal of information and ensuring it can be done in a timely fashion. We Say: The switch has made a great deal of sense and seems like where both coaches want to be. Much respect given for the group getting together, admitting things weren't working and looking for a solution.

Question: How many other things have had to be tweaked with the new coaching staff? He Said: It's a matter of trying to get everybody coordinated in the best possible position and bringing it all together in a timely fashion. We Say: Like the question, much more generic answer for this one, however. And that's fine, there may not be a lot more to say about it.

Question: On Will Grier... He Said: He has (evolved), and he was pretty good to begin with. You see him getting better. I see the improvement in so many different ways. He manages the process and the game as well as most anybody. He throws the ball extremely well, all types of throws very well. You see him run around quite a bit back there. He's an excellent scrambler. He has the athletic ability to really make people miss. We Say: Great player, no doubt, and Snyder is well aware of how talented he is.

Question: When you were an OC at Iowa did you prefer to be in the box or on the field? He Said: Hayden probably told me to go to the box, and I went to the box. I think I had a preference for being in the box and seeing the whole field and the big picture. We Say: I'm a strong believer the OC should be in the box to call a game and see the entire field, which Snyder says was his personal preference as an offensive coordinator himself. Take that for what it's worth when analyzing flipping the positions of Klein and Coleman.

Question: What makes a great play caller and who are a couple of good ones you've seen? He Said: That's a lot of questions, I don't want to end up criticizing anybody... We Say: I'm disappointed, selfishly, this wasn't answered. I think it was a very interesting question about what Snyder values in a play caller and a chance to praise that, and it was just dodged. To his credit, maybe he didn't take the question the way I did. He also went on to complain in this answer about how many coaches other staffs have, when he could do the same if he wanted. It's not cheating.

Question: On Justin Hughes... He Said: It's about being able to process information and play by the guidelines, do what you are supposed to do. He can run around and hit you, but you aren't sure where that's going to take place. He's become much more aware of what his short comings have been. He deserves more playing time and he's got it. We Say: Hughes wasn't part of the program for a stretch this off-season, too, which probably played a factor in it taking longer for him to get on the field. Very positive assessment from Snyder, however, on a player who impressed us last week.

Question: Will Elijah Sullivan play this week? He Said: He should be able to go. We Say: To be fair, the same answer has been given every week. He's played two games and missed one. I tend to think he'll play, but not based off what was said in this answer.

Question: On the need to pressure Will Grier... He Said: That's not the easiest thing to do, as when you go north and south he's going east and west, and we don't have anybody who can catch him - at least up front. We have not been a very good four-man pass rush team. We've put some pressures (Wyatt Hubert mentioned) but not a lot that shows up as sacks. We Say: It's a little bit alarming to say you don't believe you have a defensive end capable of running down Will Grier, a nice scrambler but not a special athlete. Maybe I'm being too nit picky, but that shouldn't be just something that you accept. Maybe it's not being accepted, however, but just admitted? Or maybe he's just trying to praise Grier; let's go with that. Either way, if K-State can't pressure and get to Grier on occasion with four players rushing it's going to be a long, long day.