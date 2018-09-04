Bill Snyder spoke with the media today as part of Kansas State's Football weekly Tuesday press conference. In our 'He said, we say," piece we break down what Snyder said - quote by quote - to look for meaning. NOTE: There is some level of paraphrasing used on all of these quotes from Snyder. A full, accurate transcript will also be provided later.

Message to players yesterday? He Said: I really didn't have a message for them. I have one, but I didn't present it for some circumstances that took place, which I won't go in to. I will at some point today. The message is pretty simple - we were not a well disciplined football team. (Talked about the mistakes from Saturday). We Say: The first snippet is obviously interesting, as you can't help but wonder what prevented Snyder from sharing his message with his team yesterday. The rest is about what you'd expect. The focus this week will certainly be discipline and playing mistake-free.

On playing against a Top 25 team in Miss. St... He Said: Sometimes you put yourself in a position where you say you 'can't let this effect' us and play our game. And then you force yourself into straying away from the focus and determination and the mental toughness it takes to do everything the best you possibly can snap after snap. I can't tell you if our players put too much emphasis on where somebody is ranked. They know I don't put emphasis on that, because it's the second ballgame of the season. We Say: Not a big believer in previous stats (record vs. Top 25 teams) from years ago being a big indicator for 2018, and Snyder likely agrees. Teams who have bad records against Top 25 teams isn't because of their ranking, it's because they're good. K-State has also looked tight at times against unranked teams - like last week and last year at Vandy.

On starting quarterback target date... He Said: Two weeks ago. In all fairness to our two youngsters and our football team (we're going to let it play out). Both did good things and bad things and both will make a significant difference in the outcome of our season. We Say: I tend (hope?) to believe this is gamesmanship to try and make it more difficult to prepare for K-State this Saturday.

On Miss. St. using a different QB in week one... He Said: With a different staff and different structure and not seeing him in that offense, it creates some issues and uncertainty. We Say: It likely would have been equally challenging preparing for Nick Fitzgerald whether he played or not, the bigger issue is only seeing that scheme one time. Would rather have seen him, of course.

On Miss St... He Said: They're a team that plays extremely hard. Tough, physical, large. Big and physical on both fronts, tough nosed guys and full of depth. We Say: Nothing shared here about this group not already known. Snyder certainly has a great deal of respect for this group, and the lines in particular.

On Nick Fitzgerald... He Said: He's a dual threat and had really close to 1,000 yards last year. About a 54 percent passer last year. He can do a lot of different things. I think he has a quality leadership capacity. Players follow him. Assumption is he's a pretty bright young guy. Maybe reminds me a little bit of a Collin Klein, off the top of my head. We Say: A good comparison, probably the one K-State fans would be most familiar with. Fitzgerald is a more explosive runner but not quite as physical. Pretty similar as a passer.

On Miss. State's stars on the defensive line and offensive line worries... He Said: It really depends how we line up and play, we really get into it and understand the capacity and physicality of the ballgame. They had 17 tackles for loss in the ballgame last week. I read that was the largest number of tackles for loss they've had since... I was born. It's obviously a concern. We Say: Snyder is (not surprisingly) very well versed on the defensive front for Mississippi State. K-State will be prepared for that group, question is if that will be enough to make up for a physical difference between the two programs in the trenches.

On coaching staff communication... He Said: There are always... first ballgame you have to go through and identify everything and assess anything and everything. There were positives and things that aren't that we need to get rid of or alter the direction we go in. We've been able to do that. That's an ongoing thing, we're not going to get everything solved in one week. We Say: Much, much, much more positive tone than when asked this Saturday. Get the sense he feels like something has been figured out or streamlined.

On the secondary... He Said: It was mixed. I thought we made some nice plays and at other times we gave up some positions. We didn't leverage throws the way we have to to prevent big plays. That was a concern. We Say: Very fair analysis of this group, one of many he'll need to play better Saturday.

On Kevion McGee... He Said: I thought he played well. Not a lot of mental mistakes. Graded out high. We Say: McGee was K-State's best corner Saturday night, and I imagine the grades Snyder is referencing would say the same. A newcomer to watch all season, for sure.

On Mike McCoy... He Said: He has some things he'll be going through this week. He won't play this weekend. We Say: Hopefully something changes this week, but we don't expect to see McCoy any time soon. If at all.

On quarterback rotations He Said: That was dictated by the course of the ballgame. We Say: If this is the case - again, this may well be him hiding some things - it's hard to understand why Alex Delton started the second half.