Check out a recap of Scottie Hazelton's weekly press conference, as the Kansas State defensive coordinator talks Kansas.

Video provided by Matt Hall

TACKLING IMPROVED

Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton was subtle at giving the credit, but he did squeeze it into his press conference that he was pleased with the tackling effort against Oklahoma. More specifically, he thought it was better than what he witnessed them do versus TCU. That’s a step in the right direction. I thought they hit their run-fits a bit more against the Frogs, but the tackling portion let them down. Now, the tackling is beginning to show signs of improvement. So, like the offense, the defensive side of the ball is making improvement, even if it is just little by little.

PASS DEFENSE

Kansas State entered the Oklahoma game as the top pass defense in the Big 12. They enter this week’s contest tied at the top with Ohio State, Penn State and Kentucky at surrendering the least amount of touchdown passes, nationwide. Hazelton was quick to dismiss the compliments. He actually joked that they probably were excelling in that particular stat because teams have been running the ball in the red zone due to their significant struggles in that department. I don’t think he’s wrong. Perhaps they are a strong unit against the pass, but more and more teams are deciding to run on them in the red zone, and rightfully so. Hazelton was also the second coach of the week that seemed a bit flabbergasted that Oklahoma abandoned their run game with the traditional running backs so quickly last week. Jalen Hurts took the bulk of the carries. Assistant Mike Tuiasosopo was just as surprised when he spoke with the media on Wednesday.

SITUATIONAL FOOTBALL

Hazelton also made note of the surge from the Sooner offense last Saturday. He shared he was preaching about situational football and that they needed to not give up the big plays or the chunk yardage. He kept reiterating that K-State needed to force Oklahoma to run some time off the clock, so they needed to keep everything in front of them and make sure that they had to run more plays than they wanted to. Unfortunately, the next play was the one-play scoring drive, where CeeDee Lamb took the ball and scored immediately. Hazelton made sure to give Lamb some of the credit for that one, as well, for being just a phenomenal player. However, that’s not the first time where situational football wasn’t a strong point for the Wildcat defense. The end of the first half in Starkville showed something similar. They had to keep everything in front of them and not allow Mississippi State to have a big play with just under a minute left to go before halftime. The next thing you know, the Bulldogs were able to score on a huge pass play where they found a way to get on top of the deep safeties for K-State. That’s something that is beginning to rear its head a bit more than it should.

MAKING KU GUESS

This seemed to be a bit of a theme from Hazelton this week. He probably went to this answer three or four times, alone. I think it has probably been a bit of a theme for him the entire season, because he realizes he is not necessarily going to have the talent or athletic advantage most of the time when he faces the opponent. That forces Hazelton to out-scheme the opponent, to out-think the opponent and to try to almost trick the opponent. The way he described it on Thursday was trying to make the offensive coaching staff guess right in their calls and forcing the quarterback to guess right in what he sees pre-snap. If they’re good enough to do that, then there’s not a whole lot else the defense can do, at least not when a bit limited when it comes to personnel. Of course, that’s really simplifying it, but the disguises - whether if it’s with the blitz or coverages - has kind of been Kansas State’s calling card on defense thus far.