News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-29 17:12:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Hearing from Hazelton: Biggest test?

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

MEMPHIS - What did we learn today from Kansas State defensive coordinator Scotite Hazelton Sunday in Memphis? Check out the following notes, and also watch a full video provided by K-StateOnline.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}