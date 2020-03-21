”l think they have a good coaching staff,” Ellis told K-StateOnline . ”It’s a great program in one of the top conferences.”

A day after landing its sixth commit of the 2020 cycle, Kansas State offered Keon Ellis , a junior college wing out of Florida.

Ellis can score on all three levels but excels the most in the paint off the drive finishing difficult layups and ferocious slams.

At 6-foot-6, Ellis glides through the air with his superior athleticism. It comes in handy on defense, as the wing challenges and blocks more shots than you'd expect from his position.

Ellis claims offers from a number of other programs, most notably Alabama, Iowa State, Murray State, Western Kentucky and Fresno State.

The Wildcats may well be at the current scholarship limit (check out the updated Roster & Recruiting Center), but we're confident K-State would take Ellis' commitment if they were able to land the athletic wing scorer.

As a sophomore at Florida Southwestern Ellis averaged 18.1 points per game on 53.6% shooting from the field and 40.1% from 3-point range. He also shot 80.1% from the foul line while adding 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Ellis' career highs in junior college included a 41-point outburst and a separate game in which he hit eight 3-pointers in one contest.

Stay tuned to KSO for more on Ellis' recruitment as it advances.