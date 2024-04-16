Arkansas transfer Andrew Chamblee will visit Kansas State this weekend, he told EMAW Online. Chamblee will also take visits to UCLA, Virginia Tech, and Colorado.

A former three-star recruit by Rivals.com, Chamblee played in all 12 games last season, starting eight at offensive tackle. According to PFF, he earned a 52.2 offensive grade and a 55.9 run block grade. His best game came against Kent State, where he posted a 77.9 grade.

After the season, Chamblee was one of five offensive linemen named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.