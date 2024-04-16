Highly-coveted Arkansas OL transfer to visit K-State this weekend
Arkansas transfer Andrew Chamblee will visit Kansas State this weekend, he told EMAW Online. Chamblee will also take visits to UCLA, Virginia Tech, and Colorado.
A former three-star recruit by Rivals.com, Chamblee played in all 12 games last season, starting eight at offensive tackle. According to PFF, he earned a 52.2 offensive grade and a 55.9 run block grade. His best game came against Kent State, where he posted a 77.9 grade.
After the season, Chamblee was one of five offensive linemen named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.
In the 2022 signing class, Chamblee chose Arkansas over offers from multiple other Power 5 programs. He reported 19 total offers, including interest from Miami (FL.), Auburn, Kansas, Oklahoma, and others.
He was ranked as the 63rd-best offensive tackle in the country and the 8th-best player in the state.
Chamblee will have three years of eligibility remaining and has already used his redshirt season. Per SEC rules, he is unable to transfer to an in-conference school.
