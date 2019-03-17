"I was happy. I was happy for everybody, for our guys, our coaches. Everybody that likes K-State. Knowing the hard work we put in... for the most part a four seed is something I'm happy with." -Barry Brown on being pleased with the No. 4 seed

"We played them last year. They have everybody back. We have to be ready to play." -Barry Brown on what he knows about UC-Irvine

"The experience helps a lot. We know how to handle certain situations. Having everybody back from our team means a lot. We know what to do, how to handle the pressure and how to prepare for certain teams." -Kam Stokes on last year's success helping this year

"They came out and punched us in the mouth. I remember it. They have some big guys in their front court and good guys in their back court. It's not going to be an easy game. It's going to be a home game for them, if you think about it." -Barry Brown asked about what he learned about UC-Irvine a season ago when K-State played them

"I respect them. Thirty wins this year. They are a good team. It's all about respecting them and understanding they have everybody back this year. You have to go in there with that healthy fear. But we're going to go in ready to play and see what happens." -Barry Brown on UC-Irvine

"(Sneed) did a lot of different things for us. Defense, athleticism. He hit big-time shots, especially in that first game. End of shot clock, end of half shots. He showed a lot of different things, versatility." -Barry Brown on Xavier Sneed

"I took a day off trying to get right mentally and physically. Then I'm going to get ready for UC-Irvine, and they'll have my full attention" -Barry Brown

"It's a quick turnaround. That's something the tournament we just did helps us with. You've got to get ready for another team hours after playing. You've got to get focused and locked in on your next opponent. -Kam Stokes on the quick turnaround of the NCAA Tournament

"I feel good. It's definitely good to have another shot, but I feel good." -Kam Stokes asked about having a chance to play healthier in the NCAA Tournament

"There will be doubters when we are winning, doubters when we are losing. It's really up to us. If we handle our business there won't be any upsets." Kam Stokes responding to a question about people already picking UC-Irvine