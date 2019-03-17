They Said It: Wildcats speak after learning of tourney fate
K-STATE PLAYER QUOTES
"I was happy. I was happy for everybody, for our guys, our coaches. Everybody that likes K-State. Knowing the hard work we put in... for the most part a four seed is something I'm happy with." -Barry Brown on being pleased with the No. 4 seed
"We played them last year. They have everybody back. We have to be ready to play." -Barry Brown on what he knows about UC-Irvine
"The experience helps a lot. We know how to handle certain situations. Having everybody back from our team means a lot. We know what to do, how to handle the pressure and how to prepare for certain teams." -Kam Stokes on last year's success helping this year
"They came out and punched us in the mouth. I remember it. They have some big guys in their front court and good guys in their back court. It's not going to be an easy game. It's going to be a home game for them, if you think about it." -Barry Brown asked about what he learned about UC-Irvine a season ago when K-State played them
"I respect them. Thirty wins this year. They are a good team. It's all about respecting them and understanding they have everybody back this year. You have to go in there with that healthy fear. But we're going to go in ready to play and see what happens." -Barry Brown on UC-Irvine
"(Sneed) did a lot of different things for us. Defense, athleticism. He hit big-time shots, especially in that first game. End of shot clock, end of half shots. He showed a lot of different things, versatility." -Barry Brown on Xavier Sneed
"I took a day off trying to get right mentally and physically. Then I'm going to get ready for UC-Irvine, and they'll have my full attention" -Barry Brown
"It's a quick turnaround. That's something the tournament we just did helps us with. You've got to get ready for another team hours after playing. You've got to get focused and locked in on your next opponent. -Kam Stokes on the quick turnaround of the NCAA Tournament
"I feel good. It's definitely good to have another shot, but I feel good." -Kam Stokes asked about having a chance to play healthier in the NCAA Tournament
"There will be doubters when we are winning, doubters when we are losing. It's really up to us. If we handle our business there won't be any upsets." Kam Stokes responding to a question about people already picking UC-Irvine
BRUCE WEBER QUOTES
"They're legit. He's a good coach and they're a good team. They are one of the tops in the country in two-point defense, and with their size rebounding will be a concern."
"(Dean Wade) is going to get examined tomorrow by the doctors and see where he is at."
"I thought 3 to 5 (seed) would be fair. I don't study it as much as everybody else. If we would have won maybe Tulsa and A&M on the road we'd be more of a three, but I'm not sure the league got quite the respect it deserved."
"My first thought is (Irvine) was very deliberate with size and pounding it in. We held them to 49, but that was in our home gym and them being a year younger. They can score some points (references them scoring 92 and 110 in their late part of the year)."
"We're going to try and get out there Tuesday. We talked again about the 'road dog' mentality."
"I think for Barry (playing Friday) is a good thing. This is huge for him. He works so hard. This hurt and that hurt (his words during breakfast yesterday). We told him to go chill, play his video games, whatever he does. I hope it's a good thing for him."
"I think last year's experience is important, but they can't assume anything."
"(Wade) says he feels better. He did treatment twice today. We'll see what the doc says and how things go."
"We made (Diarra) work out today. He's got to keep his conditioning. What he did was amazing. He didn't have a practice in five weeks. He didn't flinch."
March 17, 2019