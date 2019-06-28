Hoops Recruiting Notebook: Building around Pack
Kansas State's basketball program has some positive momentum both on and off the floor. The Wildcats are coming off a Big 12 Championship and also bringing in a recruiting class that - on paper - l...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news