Cooper Beebe was left surprised when he stepped onto Kansas State’s campus as a young pup straight out of high school. The mammoth of a man had a different jersey number. It wasn’t the No. 98, a digit often reserved for the biggest human beings on the defensive side of the ball that he planned on wearing as a true freshman. Instead, it was the No. 50. An offensive lineman number. “I was supposed to be number 98, and my dad and I are looking at my locker, and I see number 50,” Beebe said. “We kind of looked at each other and said, ‘Well, I don’t think we’re playing defensive line anymore.’”

Beebe knew playing offensive line was in his future, and offensive line coach Conor Riley didn’t hide that from him. However, he admits that he wished he got to try defensive tackle. But college football doesn’t wait for anyone, so Beebe embraced his new normal. Behind his high-level football intelligence and willingness to improve, Beebe changed his stance and plans. After all, the former two-star wanted to just get on the field for K-State, not play in the NFL, and the offensive line was an opportunity to do just that.

“It’s kind of funny because when I got to K-State, I never thought the NFL was possible,” Beebe explained. “I was just hoping to see the field at some point in my career.”

While Beebe might have never thought the NFL was in his plans, his play on the field made it a reality.

By the time his college career ended, Beebe had played four positions on the offensive line (both tackle and guard spots), started 48 games, and was a finalist for the 2023 Outland Trophy, given to the nation’s best interior offensive lineman.



At this point, Beebe is a household name, synonymous with pancake blocks and defensive linemen on the ground. The 320-pound offensive guard is projected to be a second-round pick and is a borderline guarantee to hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft.

But Beebe’s story doesn’t start with the NFL Draft. If anything, hearing his name called on NFL Network or ESPN will simply be the next chapter written.



College Journey

Beebe first knew he could make the NFL in 2021. After starting eight games as a redshirt freshman, Beebe was the nailed-down starter at left tackle. That season, he became the school’s first freshman or sophomore offensive lineman to make the All-Big 12 team since Dalton Risner in 2016. “Halfway through the season, I was like, ‘You know what, I’m doing really well. This may be a legit possibility,’” Beebe said. “I finished first-team All-Big 12 that year … At that point, I was like, if I stack a couple more seasons on top of each other, I have a legit shot at the NFL.” While some players might let that hype get to them, Beebe strictly focused on stacking good on good. In his mind, there was always something to improve on. Even to this day, Beebe doesn’t believe he’s perfect at anything and understands that improvement is the key.

“I wanted to continue to develop myself and continue to stack those days on days,” Beebe said. “I know if you get complacent with where you’re at, that’s when people have the downfall. With me, I’m always looking to get better, I’m always continuing to develop myself.” That mindset paid off for Beebe, as he switched to offensive guard in 2022, and was named a First Team All-American by multiple publications. His name quickly surfaced across NFL circles. At this point, there was no hiding it. The NFL wasn’t a possibility, it was the reality. Beebe likely could have declared following the 2022 season and been selected. However, that thought never entered his mind. Neither did the transfer portal. Instead, Beebe was focused on two things: K-State football and his degree.

“K-State’s done so much to me throughout the years, and I love K-State. I wanted to finish it the right way,” Beebe explained. “And one of the big things is, in order to get my degree – I’m an education major – I had to student teach. And if I would have left after the 2022 season, I wouldn’t have left with my degree.”

That spring, Beebe’s schedule changed drastically. He’d wake up early to practice before driving about 20 minutes to Rock Creek High School to teach American History to juniors. After school, he’d drive back to K-State’s practice facility for team meetings before preparing lessons for the next day.

Beebe admits it was difficult, but realizes he wasn’t the first K-State player to do both. It was also an opportunity to learn something.

“I don’t think people realize how stressful and difficult that is,” said Beebe. “But I definitely learned a lot from it. Just had to be prepared and know how to juggle multiple things at once.”

“It was definitely a great experience, I wouldn’t change it for the work, but it was definitely challenging at points, especially after a tough practice. Most people, after practice, go to maybe an hour class and be done. I’m going to teach for five, or six hours and then be done.”



NFL Draft

Cooper Beebe runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

With the big day coming up, Beebe admits there’s a little anxiety creeping in. After months of being in control of the entire process, his fate is in the hands of 32 decision-makers across the league. He doesn’t get to choose his next home, the people in war rooms do. “There’s definitely a lot of emotions,” Beebe said. “A lot of anxiety, a lot of happiness all balled up together.” But Beebe has also prepared for this moment, spending time in Frisco, Texas to work with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather before heading back to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, and back to Kansas for pre-draft training with K-State strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll.

“He’s really pushed us beyond the limits that you think you can go in order to be great,” Beebe said of ‘Coach Tru.’ “I just know from when I was down training in Frisco, talking to some of the these other NFL prospects, they’re not getting that kind of training. They’re getting babied, they’re getting light training. When you look at Coach Tru, he’s gonna prepare you to play great.”

That journey has also made Beebe realize that K-State has him uniquely prepared for an opportunity to transition into the NFL with ease.

“When I’m talking with NFL teams, and they’re asking me questions, I’ve ran a lot of similar stuff to what they have,” he said. “So I have an idea of where your eyes are supposed to be, where your hands are supposed to be. Those kind of things that help translate over to the NFL.”



Beebe is projected to be the first K-State player selected, but he definitely won’t be the only, K-State could see up to five players drafted throughout the seven rounds, including fellow offensive linemen Hayden Gillum and KT Leveston. “You’ve created a bond,” Beebe says. “I’ve been playing with those dudes forever. And just to know that we’re all living our dreams together. It’s an unreal experience.”

While Beebe never quite got to play defensive tackle full time – he does, however, mention that he has one tackle for loss against Baylor – he has built a legacy at K-State as one of the program’s most decorated offensive linemen. And soon, his name will be synonymous with Dalton Risner, Cody Whitehair, and others as players who have taken the journey from the halls of Vanier to the big leagues. “My dream is coming true and having that K-State right by name. There’s a lot of dudes, the Dalton Risners and Cody Whitehairs that I’ve watched film of, that I’ve incorporated into my game,” Beebe explained. “To know I’ll be joining the list of those kinds of guys, it’s just an unreal experience. K-State has meant so much to me, and being able to represent K-State at the next level is going to be huge.”