Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-10 11:34:58 -0500') }} football Edit

QBs fight to improve while splitting reps during battle

Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

You may notice we haven’t spent a great deal of time covering the quarterback battle at Kansas State. We are not ignoring the competition between Skylar Thompson and Alex Delton, certainly, but onl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}