When 2025 linebacker Weston Polk called Kansas State coaches on Saturday night, the staff might have thought bad news was coming. After all, the Coppell (Tex.) prospect, had visited TCU after a second trip to Manhattan, and the coming certainly would've lined up with bad news. But Polk had other news. Good news. He was a Cat. "I called them, and they didn't know if I was gonna give them bad news or good news," Polk told EMAW Online. "But I ended up just telling them I was like, 'Hey look, I've seen everything I need to see from other schools. I'm committed.'" "They just blew up, got really excited. And you know, the genuineness of their excitement is something I'll always remember because it just made me feel wanted at K-State."

Advertisement

Polk, a three-star linebacker, made his commitment public on Monday evening, becoming the second commit in the 2025 recruiting class. As Polk explained, he had leaned towards K-State multiple times during the process but kept his options open as he took other visits. After a while, it became clear that other schools weren't offering the same things as K-State.

"A lot of schools have a lot of cool things about them. And you know, facilities are nice and all, but what really mattered to me was which coaching staff I trusted and where I'd have a fun and enjoyable four years," Polk explained. "And I just saw that in K-State. I think [Chris] Klieman is the best in the business. So, I want to play for a good leader, a good coach, a good guy."

Polk's decision to commit in April ends his recruiting process fairly early, but that might be a relief for Polk, who doesn't appear willing to continue the recruiting process.

"There's kids in high school that like to be recruited, and then there's kids in high school that like to play football," said Polk. "I'm one of those kids that likes playing football. I don't like to deal with this recruiting crap. It's honestly just something that I'm so glad to be done with."

During the process, Polk built strong relationships with linebackers coach Steve Stanard and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman. According to Polk, the two have said he will play as an outside linebacker on the defense. Polk has recently played linebacker full-time, but he has also played safety. That experience playing further back should help him translate into college, as K-State tends to use their linebackers in different ways.