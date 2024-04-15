Jones was in Manhattan for the weekend and announced his commitment following his official visit. During the visit, he was seen in pictures with former high school teammate Macaleab Rich .

Jones averaged 11.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game this season for Illinois-Chicago. He paired those numbers with strong shooting splits, shooting 42% from the floor and 37% from three. He had a season-high 25 points against Bradley, where he hit 10 of his 16 shots.

The 6-foot-3 guard can play multiple positions, including point guard. An excellent playmaker and defender, Jones will add valuable guard depth off the bench and should be a seamless fit in K-State's offense.

This is K-State's second transfer commit, joining Michigan transfer Dug McDaniel, another guard.

The Wildcats have three remaining scholarships unaccounted for and could see more come open depending on decisions from Ques Glover, David N'Guessan, and Arthur Kaluma.