In-state lineman Jaeden Roberts still hoping for K-State offer
There likely won’t be a better prospect in the state of Kansas for the 2021 class than offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts of St. Thomas Aquinas in Johnson County. Roberts is a 6-foot-6, 320-pound lin...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news