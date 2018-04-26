A definite position of need for Kansas State on the recruiting trail is at linebacker, a spot where the roster appears thin from a numbers perspective.

Goodland athlete Levi Archer is gray-shirting currently and will essentially add to the 2019 class at the spot, but others are needed. K-State will likely add another two or three high school linebackers, along with a junior college recruit as well.

That could open the door for Dylan Downing of Bishop Miege High in the Kansas City metro.

The Wildcats recruited his older brother as well so the familiarity has always been there. Downing was unable to make the trip to Manhattan for the Junior Day on March 3 because he visited Missouri instead. But he was at the Spring Game on April 21.

Like Keenan Garber, he’s an in-state target that has received plenty of attention from the Wildcats and could be in line for an offer from KSU later in the recruiting cycle.

“K-State was awesome,” Downing said. “It was a great atmosphere and I got to see an old teammate Landry Weber play, so that was cool.”

Weber is a receiver expected to play significant snaps this year for the Wildcats despite only being a walk-on. That can only help further Kansas State’s efforts when recruiting athletes from Bishop Miege, a program that regularly produces top-end talent.