Abilene Christian arrived in Manhattan with the goal of using the formula of high volume 3-point shooting on the offensive end and allowing mid-range looks on the defensive end. For much of the first half, that formula worked.

ACU took a lead as large as 28-14 with a hot shooting start, as the Western Athletic Conference contenders began the game 6-for-10 from beyond the arc. Many of the early drive-and-kick opportunities for ACU were falling, while Kansas State spent the early first half settling for mid-range jump shots and leaning floaters.

Kansas State eventually began attacking the rim, relying on points in the paint to close the first half on a 14-4 run and lead 35-34 heading into the break. That recipe for the home group of Wildcats was continued throughout the second half en route to an 81-64 victory for head coach Jerome Tang’s squad.

The points in the paint advantage for Kansas State wound up being 52-30 in a game that saw junior forward David N’Guessan have a career night. The first-year Wildcat scored a career-high 22 points, and failed to miss a shot, going a perfect 9 of 9 from the floor. Most of N’Guessan’s scoring production came via slashes to the rim that were fed by senior guard Markquis Nowell.

Along with the advantage inside, Kansas State was solid defending on fastbreaks, completely eliminating all scoring chances in transition for ACU. Once the looks created in half-court offense were eliminated, ACU struggled to score and Kansas State took over.

The catalyst of the Kansas State offense, Nowell finished the contest with a double-double despite a poor shooting night, scoring 15 points and dishing out 12 assists while also grabbing five rebounds. Nowell finished 5 of 13 from the floor and 2 of 6 from 3-point range but dominated the game with his passing. One of his flashiest assists of the night came in the middle of the second half when a steal led to a toss off the glass that was slammed home by forward Keyontae Johnson.

By the game's end, Kansas State had four scorers in double figures during a game in which the Wildcats shot an astounding 58 percent from the floor.

A greater evening from the free throw line could’ve aided Kansas State on the offensive end. KSU shot 55 percent from the stripe, going 16 of 29 at the free throw line. The biggest culprit in that category was N’Guessan, who made just 4 of his 11 attempts during his career night.

The win for Kansas State improved the Wildcats’ record to 8-1. They’ll take on Incarnate Word at Bramlage Coliseum Sunday at 2 p.m.



