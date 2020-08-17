One of the top underclassmen prospects in the state of Kansas has yet to take a high school class. That is 2024 quarterback Asher Weiner of Gardner Edgerton High School.

Like his brother, Austin Weiner (a Kansas State commit), he transferred into the Kansas school from Milton High in Georgia. He’s also the son of former Wildcat, Todd Weiner.

Asher, in terms of his size, is much more advanced physically than his older brother and father were, at the same stage. He’s already listed at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds.

Though he is being groomed to be a quarterback thus far, it is probably prudent to never rule out a possible switch to the offensive line. That has been the path taken by the rest of the family thus far.

The move to the Sunflower State has been a seamless one.

“It feels like home” Asher said. “I’m excited to play football up here. It’s going to be fun.”

It has been a while since Asher and Austin have played football together. Austin is a high school senior and Asher a high school freshman. They’re hoping a season comes to be and they can show the rapport they have, on the field.

“It’s very cool to have that opportunity,” Asher explained. “We’ve always dreamed of it. We really like playing together. I’ve only played with Austin in middle school basketball. I played up in a different age bracket.”