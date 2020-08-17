Intro: 2024 Kansas QB Asher Weiner
One of the top underclassmen prospects in the state of Kansas has yet to take a high school class. That is 2024 quarterback Asher Weiner of Gardner Edgerton High School.
Like his brother, Austin Weiner (a Kansas State commit), he transferred into the Kansas school from Milton High in Georgia. He’s also the son of former Wildcat, Todd Weiner.
Asher, in terms of his size, is much more advanced physically than his older brother and father were, at the same stage. He’s already listed at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds.
Though he is being groomed to be a quarterback thus far, it is probably prudent to never rule out a possible switch to the offensive line. That has been the path taken by the rest of the family thus far.
The move to the Sunflower State has been a seamless one.
“It feels like home” Asher said. “I’m excited to play football up here. It’s going to be fun.”
It has been a while since Asher and Austin have played football together. Austin is a high school senior and Asher a high school freshman. They’re hoping a season comes to be and they can show the rapport they have, on the field.
“It’s very cool to have that opportunity,” Asher explained. “We’ve always dreamed of it. We really like playing together. I’ve only played with Austin in middle school basketball. I played up in a different age bracket.”
Will they play together at K-State? That remains to be seen. Weiner does already hold an offer, but it is from the SEC. Arkansas offered him several months ago. One of the new Razorback assistants is former Hutchinson Community College head coach Rion Rhoades.
“It means a lot,” Weiner shared. “Just getting started and already having one is nice. They watched some 7-on-7 film when I played up with (Samie Parker’s) team. They also watched some film of my all-star teams in Georgia.”
Just because they offered doesn’t mean he’s in contact with them on a regular basis. As most might have imagined, the contact with high school freshmen is pretty regulated. No contact at all is permissible, really, away from the college’s campus.
That also goes for the Wildcats.
“Yeah, I haven’t been in contact a whole lot just because it isn’t allowed yet,” he noted. “I talked to them when I went on a visit with my brother and that’s about it. I’ll also visit Austin when he is there and definitely watch him play.”
Is it a foregone conclusion that Asher will play college football in Manhattan, too? He’s trying hard to not present it that way.
“I’ll definitely be interested in K-State, but I’ll be interested in everyone,” he pointed out. “My dad just says to keep working and God will take care of it and put you where you want to be.”