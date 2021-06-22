Iowa TE Brayden Loftin commits to K-State

Kansas State has scored their sixth commitment of the 2022 cycle.. Two days after landing Wichita East linebacker Tobi Osunsanmi, Iowa tight end Brayden Loftin has announced his pledge to the Wildcats.

Loftin received his offer from K-State after the coaches had him at their camp on June 10. Prior to that, it was Brian Anderson, Joe Klanderman and company that spotted him at the Florida State mega camp.

It didn't take long for it to come together, as his offer is only eight days old. Shortly after logging the offer, he told KSO that he would be announcing a commitment in the near future and that held true.

He gave the word to the staff while on an unofficial visit to Manhattan on Tuesday.

The elite testing numbers he has compiled assisted in landing a scholarship from the Wildcats. He recorded a 4.6 hand-timed 40-yard dash (4.7 on laser) and a 10-foot-4 broad jump.

He hails from the same high school as elite 2021 tight end Thomas Fidone and is the second out of state commit, joining Colby McCalister.