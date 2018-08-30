Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-30 11:46:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Iowa Western receiver JaVonte Richardson on K-State radar

O3okm1fsj3fn79vtpb60
JaVonte Richardson is one of the top junior college receivers in the nation.
Derek Young/KSO
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Could Kansas State be interested in a junior college receiver? The numbers suggest it would take an exceptional talent for the Wildcats to jump into that pool at that particular position. There’s n...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}