Jaden Shackleford

LAS VEGAS – Jaden Shackleford, one of the very best shooters in high school ball, ended his final month on the travel circuit on a high note. The West Coast prospect discussed what he brings to the playing floor and the schools in contention for his commitment. “I never take plays off on defense. I take pride in that,” he said. “Shooting is definitely my strong point, but I think that I bring a lot more else to the floor, too. I can get to the rack and overall, I think that I am a complete team player.” Kansas State, UNLV, Pepperdine and Georgetown are the four programs to beat, though Alabama has begun to recruit him, too. MORE: Rivals Roundtable takes on some pressing issues

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Kansas State: “He (Chester Frazier) has been recruiting me really hard. He has been telling me to stick to what I have been doing and with my training, there are no days off. The program is great and me going there, it would be about helping them getting from the Elite Eight or Sweet 16, or whatever it was, to the national championship. I am very close with those guys.” Georgetown: “The program is definitely prestigious. I like Patrick Ewing and what he is doing with that program in bringing in top-level players, and distance doesn’t really bother me much at all. If it is a great fit and they need me, then that is what I am most focused on.” UNLV: “They are all great guys and make me feel at home whenever I am around them. They have been at all of my games throughout the summer since they had offered me. They have been very persistent with recruiting me, so it feels good.” Alabama: “It feels good to hear from them, with them being a top program. Collin Sexton went there and put them on the map ... so to hear from Avery Johnson made me feel that much better, and to know that a team like that wants me makes me feel very good.”

WHAT’S NEXT & RIVALS’ REACTION