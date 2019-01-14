Kansas State's newest commit will also be the Wildcats next signee.

Kilgore College (JC) safety Jonathan Alexander issued his verbal pledge to K-State two days after being extended an offer by the Wildcats. In this case, he will also sign and submit his national letter of intent, pack his bags and head to Manhattan very soon. Alexander has already graduated and is an immediate qualifier.

Because of that, the best part of this addition is that he will have the luxury of being integrated into the program throughout all of spring football. That could be pivotal in his ability to see the field right away and contribute at a position of need for Kansas State.

The Wildcats lost three seniors at the position; Colby Moore, Eli Walker and Kendall Adams. A new, but older and physically developed player will be a welcome addition to the room that will be coached by assistant Joe Klanderman.