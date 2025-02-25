Jeff Mittie provides an update on Ayoka Lee's status

(Photo by © Scott Sewell-Imagn Images)

Kansas State women's basketball center Ayoka Lee's return to action was short-lived. After missing over a month with a fractured foot, Lee returned to the court on Saturday against Kansas, playing five minutes first-half minutes in the win. Although Lee was dominant in the first half, scoring six points and grabbing two rebounds, she did not play in the second half. Following the game, head coach Jeff Mittie said her foot was sorer than expected, limiting her to only a few minutes. "It was more sore than we liked before the game," he said, "So we knew that we weren't going to go long."

The following day, at the men's basketball game, Lee was spotted wearing a walking boot on her injured leg, which raised questions about her status for their final home game against Baylor. While she was no longer in the boot, Lee missed the game against Baylor, a 79-62 loss for K-State. Afterward, Mittie expressed concern about Lee's progress. "We're concerned about where we're at," said Mittie. "We'll talk to the doctors here and see where we go from here."

Although the Wildcats were eliminated from winning the Big 12 regular season championship on Monday, they have one more regular season game on Sunday, when they travel to Iowa State. While Mittie did not know if Lee would be able to play in the regular season finale, he expressed doubts over her status. "I would say this, 'I don't [know if she'll play against Iowa State], but my guess would be no,'" he said. "Gonna visit with the doctors here in a little bit, and go from there."