Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang responded to his name being connected to the vacant coaching position at Texas on Monday.

"We try to focus on what is going on right now," Tang said. "I tell our guys that. All of a sudden, people want to come and do interviews and do this. None of that matters. We have a short window to accomplish something that we will remember for the rest of our lives. So that is all I'm focused on. I'm not focused on anything else."

Tang is in his first season with Kansas State and has led the Wildcats to a 14-1 start -- which is the best in program history since the 1958-59 season. Kansas State has started Big 12 play 3-0, which includes wins over ranked opponents West Virginia, Baylor and Texas. It's the first time Kansas State has started 3-0 in conference play since the 2012-13 season, and the first time in program history that the Wildcats have won three straight games vs. ranked opponents.

Former Texas head coach Chris Beard was fired with cause on Jan. 5 after being arrested on third-degree felony family violence charges against his fiancee on Dec. 12. Beard is accused of strangling his fiancee over a dispute that occurred in their Austin, Texas home. Prior to being fired, Beard was suspended without pay by Texas on the same day as his arrest. He did not coach another game at Texas following his arrest.

“The University of Texas has parted ways with Chris Beard,” Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a statement. “This has been a difficult situation that we’ve been diligently working through.”

Beard was in his second season at Texas and had coached the Longhorns to the No. 2 national ranking when he was arrested. Previously, Beard was the head coach at Texas Tech where he coached the Red Raiders to the Final Four in 2019.

"At the outset of Coach Beard’s suspension, The University promised they would conduct an independent investigation surrounding the allegations and make a decision regarding his employment only after they had done so," Beard's lawyer Perry Minton said in a statement. "They proceeded to terminate Coach Beard without asking a single question of him or his fiancé."

Tang, served as an assistant coach at Baylor for 19 season under Scott Drew before leaving the Bears to take the head coaching position at Kansas State. In 2020-21, Tang helped Baylor win the National Championship with a win over Gonzaga.

"I’ve never commented on what I was going to do in the future at any point in my life," Tang said. "If God wants me at K-State, this is where I’m going to be. If God wants to move me, that’s where I’m going to go. I’m going to follow his lead."

Rodney Terry has been serving as Texas' interim coach since Beard's arrest. The Longhorns have a 6-1 record with Terry serving as their coach.