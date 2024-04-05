Despite links to him and the open head coaching job at Arkansas, Tang announced via his social media account that he would remain at K-State.

Tang's name was linked with the Arkansas job the minute it opened, but it appeared that Ole Miss's Chris Beard was the favorite. However, Beard turned the job down, making Tang the perceived favorite.

For most of Friday, there was a sense of uncertainty around Tang's future at K-State, with multiple people linking him to the job.

In the end, though, a revised contract from Athletic Director Gene Taylor was enough to get Tang to remain at K-State.