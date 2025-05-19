JUCO big man Stephen Osei commits to Kansas State

JUCO center Stephen Osei has committed to Kansas State, according to On3's Joe Tipton. Osei will redshirt next season.
Osei spent last season at Casper Community College, averaging 11 points and seven rebounds per game. The 6-foot-11 big man was one of the top rim scorers in the country, shooting 63.8 percent from the floor.
His best game came against Yavapai College, where he scored 23 points and 11 rebounds in the win. He also posted 22 points and eight rebounds against Gillette Community College.
Despite the impressive stats, Osei was relatively underrecruited. He held offers from mid-major programs, including UC San Diego and UTSA, but did not garner much confirmed high-major interest.
Osei will add some much-needed height to Kansas State's frontcourt as he joins a room that features Tyreek Smith, Mobi Ikegwuruka, Taj Manning, and Khamair McGriff. While he won't play this season, he'll likely slot in as a rotational center in 2026-27.
***
Like what you read? Consider subscribing to EMAW ONLINE with a PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
Come join the conversation over at THE CAT CAVE FORUM.
Follow EMAW ONLINE on Twitter: @RivalsFielder, @EMAWOnline