JUCO big man Stephen Osei commits to Kansas State

JUCO center Stephen Osei has committed to Kansas State, according to On3's Joe Tipton. Osei will redshirt next season.

Osei spent last season at Casper Community College, averaging 11 points and seven rebounds per game. The 6-foot-11 big man was one of the top rim scorers in the country, shooting 63.8 percent from the floor.

His best game came against Yavapai College, where he scored 23 points and 11 rebounds in the win. He also posted 22 points and eight rebounds against Gillette Community College.