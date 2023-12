Although Early Signing Day is tomorrow, it appears Kansas State got their drama out of the way early. JUCO defensive back Dante Thomas announced his intention to commit to Kansas State on Tuesday, making him the third player to do so. Thomas joins Ball State defensive back Jordan Riley and junior college defensive tackle Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder, who committed early today.

Thomas appeared in nine games for Southwest Mississippi Community College last season, totaling 43 tackles and forcing one fumble. Thomas also recovered a fumble for a touchdown. It was Thomas' lone year at the community college level, as he dropped down from FCS Northwestern State, where he played three games in 2021-2022. That season, he tallied seven tackles and one interception before medically redshirting.

Thomas best projects as a safety for the Wildcats, as that's what he played at Southwest Mississippi C.C. His best ability is his aggressiveness. There are plenty of plays where Thomas delivers a punishing blow to an offensive player, adding an extra aspect to Kansas State's defense.