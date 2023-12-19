Kansas State's defensive line got a little bigger on Tuesday. About 297 pounds bigger. Junior college defensive tackle Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder announced his commitment to Kansas State. The announcement comes a few weeks after Alcorn-Crowder earned the offer from the Wildcats.

Alcorn-Crowder held 18 offers during the process, including multiple heavy hitters. Miami (Fla.) offered him earlier in the process, and Florida most recently offered him. The Florida offer prompted an official visit from Alcorn-Crowder. Fellow Big 12 program Cincinnati was also believed to be a player in Alcorn-Crowder's recruitment.

But in the end, it's Kansas State. And it's an important acquisition for the Wildcats, who desperately needed size (and talent) along the defensive line. As a freshman for Butler C.C., Alcorn-Crowder put up impressive numbers, totaling seven sacks and ten tackles for loss. He also forced two fumbles. At 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, Alcorn-Crowder will likely fit in as an interior pass rusher who can also play some snaps as a defensive end. The versatility will be huge for Kansas State, as their room lacked players who could play multiple positions.

Alcorn-Crowder is the 14th player to commit to Kansas State's 2024 recruiting class. He currently ranks as the highest player, overtaking DeVon Rice. Having played one year in the JUCO ranks, Alcorn-Crowder will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. If needed, he will also have his redshirt available.