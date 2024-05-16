Kansas State dipped into the junior college market to add to their 2024 roster on Thursday, earning the commitment of Ellsworth (IA.) Community College forward Chimobi Ikegwuruka. The commitment follows an official visit that took place this week for Ikegwuruka.

Originally from Ireland, Ikegwuruka spent last season at Ellsworth, emerging as a strong two-way player for the Panthers, who made it to the semifinals of the NJCAA Division II Tournament. In 21 games, Ikegwuruka averaged 19 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for Ellsworth and shot 59.4 percent from the floor. After the season, Ikegwuruka was named a NJCAA Division II All-American, helping establish himself as a Division I recruit. Following the season, Ikegwuruka visited Oregon State, East Carolina, and others before popping on K-State's radar.

Ikegwuruka's highlights are filled with show-stopping dunks where it looks like he's playing a video game. He only shot six three-pointers during the season, but there's reason to believe the 6-foot-6 forward could develop a shot with more time. The Wildcats have dipped into the junior college ranks before, landing Nae'Qwan Tomlin in 2022. Tomlin was a higher-rated junior college prospect, but there's potential for Ikegwuruka to develop into a top player with some additional development.