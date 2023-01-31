On Tuesday, the Big 12 announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes a nine-game league slate for each of the conference's 16 members.

Kansas State, the reigning Big 12 Champions, opens Big 12 play on Sept. 23 2023 against UCF. Kansas State plays rival Iowa State on Nov. 25 in the final week of the regular season and Kansas a week prior on Nov. 18.

The Big 12 is welcoming four new members for the 2023 season: Cincinnati, UCF, Houston and BYU. The Bearcats, Golden Knights and Houston all come to the Big 12 from the American Athletic Conference.

The 2023 season is potentially the final season that Texas and Oklahoma are in the Big 12. The Longhorns and Sooners announced in 2021 that they were leaving the league for the SEC in 2025 but reports are suggesting that the two schools could negotiate a way out of the Big 12 prior to the 2025 season.

Kansas State plays three nonconference games in 2023 against Southeast Missouri, Troy and a road game at Missouri on Sat. Sept. 16.