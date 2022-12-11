Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson announced on social media Sunday that he is transferring to Kansas State.

In two seasons at Iowa, Johnson recorded 20 total receptions for 363 yards with two touchdown catches. Most of his production came when he was a freshman in 2021 when he played in nine games for Hawkeyes and was the Big Ten West Champions' best pass catcher.

As a sophomore in 2022, Johnson played in only two games and had two receptions for 11 yards. But his sophomore season was defined by a soft tissue injury that sidelined him for much of the season.

Johnson was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class from Bellevue, Neb. He had a scholarship offer from K-State and took a visit to Chris Klieman's program in Jan. 2020. HE committed to the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Kansas State and Nebraska at the Power 5 level.