K-State 2023 Recruiting Update: Defensive end
ON THE ROSTER: Spencer Trussell (junior), Jaylen Pickle (junior), Cartez Crook-Jones (junior), Khalid Duke (sophomore), Nate Matlack (sophomore), Felix Anudike-Uzomah (sophomore), Ozzie Hoffler (re...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news