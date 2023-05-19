After losing a handful of players at the conclusion of spring practice this year, Chris Klieman and the K-State football team added a late member to the class of 2023. JUCO defensive back Daniel Cobbs committed on his visit to K-State on Friday evening.

Cobbs comes from Tyler Junior College, where he played one season after completing his high school football at Fossil Ridge in Keller, Texas. Cobbs becomes the latest member from Tyler to come to K-State, as last season the Wildcats added Kobe Savage, Justice Clemons and Gavin Forsha (since entered the portal) from the Apaches' defense.

The offer to join the Wildcat defense was not in Cobbs' possession when he arrived in Manhattan, but by the end of his visit he had the chance to join the Wildcats.



Cobbs' offers outside of K-State were from Group of 5 schools like Texas State, UL Monroe, Louisiana Tech and Old Dominion. It is likely that Cobbs will slot into the safety spot for K-State, who lost key members from that position after the 2022 season.

This is an addition at a position of need from K-State, and having opened up a good connection to Tyler Junior College in the last year gave the Wildcats a spot that they trusted and could go to.

Cobbs is the 31st commit in the class of 2023 for K-State.