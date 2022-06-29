K-State adds Stony Brook transfer Tykei Greene

Kansas State landed the 11th player for the 2022-2023 roster on Wednesday when they picked up a commitment from Stony Brook graduate transfer wing, Tykei Greene. They'll be the third and final program the New York native will play for at the collegiate level.

Greene was not in the transfer portal a long time. He only entered recently after going through the NBA Draft process.

He began at Manhattan College, and after two seasons with the Jaspers, he transferred to another New York City area program in Stony Brook.

Greene brings a ton of experience after having played in a total of 114 games, while starting in 88 of them over his career.

He started nearly every game in his two seasons at Stony Brook. Greene averaged 14 points and eight rebounds in 31 minutes per game last season. He also shot 52 percent from the field on 10 attempts per game and over 42 percent from beyond the arc on three attempts from deep per game.

Greene has become a more consistent shooter the longer that he is in college. In his four-year career, he has shot 42 percent from the field, 32 percent from deep and 61 percent from the free throw line.

That leaves Jerome Tang and company with two scholarship openings remaining. A lot of credit for the addition goes to assistant Jareem Dowling for his connections in the northeastern part of the country.

We will likely see him in the backcourt in Manhattan, joining a group that already consisted of Markquis Nowell, Desi Sills, Cam Carter and Dorian Finister.