K-State adds UNC Wilmington transfer Khamari McGriff

After a few subtractions to the roster during the day, Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang finally added to next year's team with the commitment of UNC Wilmington forward Khamari McGriff. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the news.

The 6-foot-9 senior spent four years at UNC Wilmington, emerging as a role player this season.

McGriff started in just 12 games this season and averaged 19 minutes a game, but still put up impressive numbers, averaging a career-high 11.5 points. He had a game this season where he shot 14-of-16 from the floor for 34 points against Howard. He also had 18 points against Kansas.