K-State adds UNC Wilmington transfer Khamari McGriff

After a few subtractions to the roster during the day, Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang finally added to next year's team with the commitment of UNC Wilmington forward Khamari McGriff. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the news.
The 6-foot-9 senior spent four years at UNC Wilmington, emerging as a role player this season.
McGriff started in just 12 games this season and averaged 19 minutes a game, but still put up impressive numbers, averaging a career-high 11.5 points. He had a game this season where he shot 14-of-16 from the floor for 34 points against Howard. He also had 18 points against Kansas.
McGriff's strength is his inside scoring. He averaged double figures on 65% shooting from the floor. He shot just a couple of three-pointers on the season, going 2-for-3 from behind the arc.
While he's not the answer to the holes this roster faces, McGriff definitely helps. His experience and strength inside will be valuable for this team. The scoring numbers are there, and his body is ready for the high-major level.
McGriff also adds some depth to a K-State frontcourt that badly needed it. Before McGriff’s commitment, Mobi Ikegwuruka and Tyreek Smith (pending a waiver from the NCAA) were the lone members inside.
McGriff is the team’s second commitment, alongside Monmouth transfer Abdi Bashir Jr.. Tang has six more scholarships to use as he wishes, provided the Wildcats want to use all 15 scholarships.
McGriff will have one more year of eligibility remaining.