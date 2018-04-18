With 2018 spring football practices coming to an end with the annual Purple/White Spring Game on Saturday, K-State Athletics has announced details for the weekend full of events for all K-State fans.





Powercat Auction: The department’s largest annual fundraising event that supports the Ahearn Fund, K-State’s National Fund for Student-Athlete Excellence, the Powercat Auction will be held Friday inside Bramlage Coliseum. Doors to the arena open at 5 p.m., and the silent auction will begin immediately and wrap up at 7:05 p.m. A buffet dinner will be served from 6:15 p.m., until 7:30 p.m., prior to the live auction portion of the event beginning at 7:45 p.m. More than 100 live and silent auction items will be bid on at this year’s event.





New this year for those that cannot attend the auction but want to be able to bid on the silent auction items is an e-ticket. The e-ticket allows you to browse and bid on any of the silent auction items.





For more information on reserving a table sponsorship or to buy tickets, contact the Ahearn Fund Office at 1-888-232-9074 or ahearnfund@kstatesports.com. Tickets to attend the Powercat Auction as well as an e-ticket to bid on silent auction items can be purchased at www.powercat.gesture.com.





Spring Game Tickets: Tickets are on sale for $5 through the K-State Athletics Ticket office in Bramlage Coliseum, online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.





Parking: Parking lots at Bill Snyder Family Stadium will open at 10 a.m. There is no charge for parking.





Pregame Activities: Willie’s Fun Zone will be set up in the Brandeberry Indoor Facility from 10:30 a.m., to 12:30 p.m. The free activities include inflatables, lawn games, face painters and a Flint Hills Discovery Center display. Additionally, from the time gates at the stadium open at 11:30 a.m., until the end of the third quarter, a beer garden will be open in the South Tailgate Terrace.





Gates: Bill Snyder Family Stadium opens to the public at 11:30 a.m. There are a limited number of gates open around the stadium – M and V on the east side and B and D on the west side. Additionally, the K-State Super Store at the West Stadium Center will open at 10 a.m.





Seating: General admission seating will be available in Sections 1-9 on the west side and Sections 10-17 behind the south end zone. Due to construction on the east club and concourse, the east side of the stadium will be closed.





Upgrade Your Experience: Fans have the chance to experience the Purple/White Spring Game like never before through K-State’s Upgrades and Experiences page at www.k-statesports.com/upgrades (click link for full details). Fans have the chance to purchase a seat upgrade to the West Stadium Center, while they can purchase the opportunity to watch warmups or the entire second quarter from the sidelines. Promotional items available for purchase through the app include a purple basketball replica jersey, a women’s basketball 50th season replica jersey, K-State soccer t-shirt and a Willie bobblehead.





K-StateHD.TV: The K-StateHD.TV broadcast with audio from the K-State Sports Network will begin at 1 p.m., on a variety of platforms. Fans can watch by visiting www.k-statesports.com/watch or via the AppleTV and Roku apps, which were introduced to K-State’s digital streaming repertoire last week.





K-State Sports Network: The K-State Sports Network from Learfield will broadcast the game with the pregame show beginning at 12:30 p.m. A complete radio lineup, in addition to SiriusXM information, will be announced later this week.









Kansas State opens the 2018 season with three-straight home games for the first time since 2013 as the Wildcats host the 10th-annual K-State Family Reunion with a contest against South Dakota on Sept. 2. The next weekend, K-State hosts SEC foe Mississippi State (Sept. 9) for Harley Day prior to a Sept. 16 home date against UTSA, a contest that serves as Fort Riley Day. Big 12 play opens on Sept. 22 at West Virginia, while the Wildcats’ Big 12 home opener is set for Sept. 29 against Texas.





The priority deadline for season-ticket purchases is Friday. A limited number of single-game tickets go on sale online only on July 9 for Ahearn Fund members and July 12 for the general public. To purchase tickets, visit www.k-statesports.com/tickets, call the K-State Athletics Ticket office at 1-800-221-CATS or visit the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.