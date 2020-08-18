KStateOnline - K-State announces ticket options for 2020 season

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Following approval from the Riley County Commission to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium to approximately 25 percent capacity this fall for Wildcat football games, K-State Athletics announced today that current season ticket holders located in the general seating bowl will have the option to purchase one of two mini-plans for the 2020 season. Based on Ahearn Fund priority order, fans can purchase up to two tickets per account for one of the following options:

​Three-Game Mini-Plan: Arkansas State ​(Sept. 12), Texas Tech​ (Oct. 3), Oklahoma State ​(Nov. 7)​

Two-Game Mini-Plan: Kansas​ (Oct. 24) and Texas​ (Dec. 5)

Both ticket plans are priced the same which includes midfield ($360), red zone ($300), end zone ($225) and upper deck ($150) seating locations. Each account can add a parking pass for the east or west lot for $50, which includes all games in the selected package. All tickets and parking passes will be digital, and the deadline to purchase all tickets and parking passes is 5 p.m., ​Wednesday, August 26.

All premium areas will remain as a season ticket for the 2020 season. Club levels will be reseated due to reduced capacity, which will begin following the Wednesday, August 26 request deadline. Seating assignments will be allocated based on Ahearn Fund priority points and will be part of the reseating of the main bowl to ensure stadium access to all games.

Student passes will remain a season-long pass for 2020. All K-State students who purchased a season access pass prior to the July 31 deadline will receive a student ticket for each home game this season.

Current season ticket ​and parking locations will be rolled over to the 2021 season. Season ticket holders can choose to donate their current ticket payment and Ahearn Fund donation, roll over payment for the 2021 season, or request a refund.