The Big 12 Conference and ABC/ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Big 12 Conference home opener against Baylor on October 5 will kick off at 2:30 p.m., and be televised by either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. The TV designation will be announced on Sunday.

It marks the second-straight time that the Wildcats’ home game against the Bears will be televised by the ESPN family of networks as the 2017 contest was on ESPN2. K-State is 2-1 in its last three matchups against Baylor, which includes a 33-20 home victory two years ago.

The 22nd-ranked Wildcats travel to Oklahoma State this Saturday for a 6 p.m., game inside Boone Pickens Stadium that will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Baylor game opens a three-game homestand for K-State with only 2,500 seats remaining for the contest against the Bears. Public tickets start at just $35 and groups of 12 or more can get in for as low as $25.

Fans can also purchase a 3-Game Pack with seats in the lower level for Baylor, TCU (October 19) and West Virginia (November 16) games by clicking here, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.