K-State Athletics has officially broken ground on the latest facility master plan project as work has begun on the South Endzone project at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, thanks in part to Wildcat Nation and Ahearn Fund members continuing to showcase its loyal support through donations.

The department has now raised $75.7 million of the $105 million Building Champions capital initiative announced last fall, which also includes the construction of a new volleyball arena, Olympic performance training center and a new football indoor facility and outdoor practice field. A total of 83 gifts have been made toward the capital initiative, of which 56 gifts are in the amount of $10,000 or more including 11 seven and eight-figure contributions. The other 27 gifts range from $50 to $10,000.



“This project, in addition to the remaining projects of our master plan, will have a direct impact on each and every one of our teams and student-athletes as well as significantly enhance the experience for our fans,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “We could not do any of this without the wonderful donors that we have at K-State and all of the fans that routinely fill our stadiums and arenas, and we are very appreciative of their support. Every gift matters, and we hope Wildcat fans continue to contribute at any level and be a part of this very important initiative to cement our position as a leader in the Big 12 and collegiate athletics.”

The south end zone project at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, which is scheduled to be completed by the start of the 2021 football season at a total cost of $52 million, will include a new club/suite/loge premium seating area, expanded Legends Room event space and upgraded restrooms and concessions on the south concourse. This project will also extend the northwest and northeast entrances to Bramlage Coliseum by 17.5’ - adding nearly 4,500 square feet of additional concourse space inside Bramlage.

“Bill Snyder Family Stadium on gameday is one of the best environments in the country, and we appreciate our fans and donors for making this new project a reality,” head football coach Chris Klieman said. “It will not only improve the gameday atmosphere for our fans but will also help in recruiting as we continue to attract the best football student-athletes from across the nation.”

During construction of the South Endzone project, the southwest and southeast corner bleacher seating areas will be removed, while the northeast and northwest entrances to Bramlage Coliseum will be impacted and Legends Room area will be closed for the 2020-21 basketball season. Fans will enjoy two new videoboards in 2020 in the southwest and southeast corners of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, mirroring the two existing video boards at the north end of the stadium.

“This project once again demonstrates K-Staters’ commitment to providing the best facilities and student-athlete support in the country,” added head coach Bruce Weber. “This will be a transformational project not only for Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but for Bramlage Coliseum, as we strive to continue to make it one of the best home courts in the country. I can’t thank our donors enough for providing their support to this project and to many others like it that make K-State a great place for our student-athletes.”

For more information on the project visit www.k-statesports.com/buildingchampions. Construction of the final three components will begin once appropriate funding has been committed and approval has been given by the Kansas Board of Regents.