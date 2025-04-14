K-State center Baye Fall to enter transfer portal

After just one season with Kansas State, center Baye Fall is on the move again. On Monday, Fall entered the transfer portal again, sources told Rivals.com.
Fall transferred to K-State after one season with Arkansas, but the former four-star recruit in the Class of 2023 failed to make any impact, spending most of the season on the bench.
Fall appeared in just four games, playing just 6.5 minutes in those contests. He has not appeared in a game since Nov. 25, when K-State beat Longwood in the U.S. Virgin Islands. In his limited playing time, the 6-foot-11 center averaged 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.
Fall saw most of his playing time in a win against Cleveland State, playing 11 minutes. He finished that game with a season-high four points and also hauled in a rebound. Against Mississippi Valley State, Fall recorded two blocks and had three defensive rebounds.
Entering his third season of college basketball, the former McDonald's All-American will be on his third program. Fall originally began his career at Arkansas, appearing in nine games as a true freshman.
Over two seasons, Fall has appeared in just 13 games and played 71 minutes. He has 17 career points to this point.
Fall's departure means K-State will have a new center room in 2025-26. Earlier today, Ugonna Onyenso entered the transfer portal after one season with the Wildcats, and David N'Guessan's eligibility ran out after the end of the season