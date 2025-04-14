K-State center Baye Fall to enter transfer portal

After just one season with Kansas State, center Baye Fall is on the move again. On Monday, Fall entered the transfer portal again, sources told Rivals.com.

Fall transferred to K-State after one season with Arkansas, but the former four-star recruit in the Class of 2023 failed to make any impact, spending most of the season on the bench.

Fall appeared in just four games, playing just 6.5 minutes in those contests. He has not appeared in a game since Nov. 25, when K-State beat Longwood in the U.S. Virgin Islands. In his limited playing time, the 6-foot-11 center averaged 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.