Colbert was Jerome Tang 's first-ever signee, joining K-State in 2022-23 after one season at LSU under Will Wade. However, Colbert did not play in his first season, opting to take a redshirt season.

Colbert was expected to be a rotational player this season but was thrust into a starting role following Will McNair's struggles and Nae'Qwan Tomlin's dismissal from the program.

Colbert started the final 13 games of the season, averaging 11.3 minutes per game. He averaged 2.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, shooting 47.5 percent from the floor.

Colbert's best game came in K-State's loss to Cincinnati, where he scored 15 points and 7 rebounds. It was the only game where Colbert scored double-digit points this season.

In the last game of the year, Colbert played just six minutes, scoring just two points and grabbing three rebounds in the loss to Iowa in the first round of the NIT. It was Colbert's lowest playing time since he became a starter.