K-State center Ugonna Onyenso enters transfer portal

Kansas State center Ugonna Onyenso will likely have a new home next season. According to multiple reports, Onyenso has entered the transfer portal.

Beginning his career with Kentucky, Onyenso spent just one season with K-State, transferring in following John Calipari's departure from Lexington to become the head coach at Arkansas.

Onyenso was supposed to start at center alongside Coleman Hawkins and David N'Guessan. However, Jerome Tang and his staff started three guards instead, with Max Jones and Brendan Hausen drawing spots in the starting lineup.

Onyenso appeared in 24 games for K-State, averaging 11.1 minutes per contest. He averaged 2.8 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. Onyenso also recorded 21 blocks throughout the season.

A large chunk of Onyenso's playing time came with Hawkins sidelined following his knee injury. He also drew a pair of starts, beginning the game on the floor against UCF and Colorado.

Onyenso's best game came early in the season against Mississippi Valley State, recording 16 points and four rebounds in 12 minutes. Onyenso also had nine points in a loss against Kansas.