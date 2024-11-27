K-State commit Linkon Cure to visit Oregon this weekend

Kansas State will have to fight off a late push from a Big 10 program for their highest-ranked recruit in the 2025 recruiting class. On Wednesday, Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney reported that 2025 tight end Linkon Cure will visit Oregon this weekend for their final home game against Washington.

Advertisement

The Goodland (Kans.) standout has been committed to K-State since the beginning of July, announcing his commitment following his official visit to Manhattan. Since then, Oregon, one of Cure's finalists, has kept pushing to land him from K-State. Cure was originally supposed to visit K-State earlier this month, but a snowstorm in the Midwest forced him to cancel his visit. It remained unclear at the time if Cure would end up visiting Oregon before the end of the regular season.

K-State has continued to make Cure a top priority in the 2025 class, and Cure hasn't exactly changed his interest in the Wildcats. Earlier this season, K-State visited Cure at Goodland High School before their road trip to Colorado. Cure returned the favor by making the trip to Colorado to watch K-State. Cure has also visited K-State multiple times, including for the Wildcats's win over Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown. National Signing Day begins on Dec. 4, meaning Cure's visit to Oregon will be the final major event in his recruitment.

What does this mean?