Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-22 12:33:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Signee Summary: A look at K-State's class

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline.com
@GrantFlanders
Producer

Take a look at a collection of stats, videos and notes for each of the Wildcats' Class of 2019 signees.

Irp7f3zwdwy2uhuqsdm8
Click the picture above to sign up for KSO and get a FREE $99 gift card.

JAX DINEEN

A look at Dineen's last three games:

KHALID DUKE

Season Stats:

Defense: 63 solo, 79 assists, 142 total tackles, 17 TFLs, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Receiving: 33 receptions, 555 yards (16.8 ypr), 4 touchdowns

Rushing: 30 carries, 401 yards (13.4 ypc), 3 touchdowns

JOE ERVIN

Season Stats:

Rushing: 214 carries, 1,964 yards (9.2 ypc), 23 touchdowns

Receiving: 20 receptions, 148 yards (7.4 ypr), 1 touchdown

KONNER FOX

Season stats:

Receiving: 46 receptions, 811 yards (17.6 avg), 9 touchdowns

KEENAN GARBER

Season Stats:

Receiving: 34 receptions, 814 yards (23.9 ypc), 17 touchdowns

Rushing: 11 carries, 123 yards (11.2 ypc), 3 touchdowns

Defense: 4 interceptions, 2 touchdowns

JAMES GILBERT

Gilbert is much needed grad transfer who can immediately help K-State's backfield. The running back will be eligible to play right away next season. Check out his highlights:

Career Totals at Ball State

2018: 659 yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 4.3 ypc

2017: 207 yards, three touchdowns, 4.3 ypc (only played three games due to injury)

2016: 1,332 yards, 12 touchdowns, 5.3 ypc

2015: 608 yards, eight touchdowns, 4.0 ypc

MARCUS HAYES

Hayes will have to sit out a year, but the transfer from Nevada should be some nice added depth in a couple years. He did nice things in his one season at New Mexico, including a two interception game against New Mexico State:

Season Stats at New Mexico:

Defense: 31 solo, 20 assists, 51 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 touchdown

CHRIS HERRON

Season stats:

Passing: 79-of-156, 1,286 yards, 6 touchdowns, 8 interceptions

Rushing: 149 carries, 684 yards, 10 touchdowns

Receiving: 11 receptions, 142 yards, 3 touchdowns


WILLIAM JONES

Season Stats:

Defense: 17 solo, 9 assists, 26 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles

JAREN LEWIS

Season stats:

Passing: 192-of-311, 2,825 yards, 25 touchdowns, 8 interceptions

TAYLOR POITIER

TREVOR STANGE

LOGAN WILSON

Season Stats:

Defense: 24 solo, 12 assists, 36 total tackles, 5 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 2 touchdowns

TY ZENTNER

Season stats:

Kicking: 9-of-16 field goals (56.3 %), long: 42 yards, 31-of-37 PATs (83.8%)

Punting: 67 punts, 2,719 yards (40.1 avg.), long: 59

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}