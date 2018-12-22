Take a look at a collection of stats, videos and notes for each of the Wildcats' Class of 2019 signees.

JAX DINEEN

A look at Dineen's last three games:

KHALID DUKE

Season Stats: Defense: 63 solo, 79 assists, 142 total tackles, 17 TFLs, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles Receiving: 33 receptions, 555 yards (16.8 ypr), 4 touchdowns Rushing: 30 carries, 401 yards (13.4 ypc), 3 touchdowns

JOE ERVIN

Season Stats: Rushing: 214 carries, 1,964 yards (9.2 ypc), 23 touchdowns Receiving: 20 receptions, 148 yards (7.4 ypr), 1 touchdown

KONNER FOX

Season stats: Receiving: 46 receptions, 811 yards (17.6 avg), 9 touchdowns

KEENAN GARBER

Season Stats: Receiving: 34 receptions, 814 yards (23.9 ypc), 17 touchdowns Rushing: 11 carries, 123 yards (11.2 ypc), 3 touchdowns Defense: 4 interceptions, 2 touchdowns

JAMES GILBERT

Gilbert is much needed grad transfer who can immediately help K-State's backfield. The running back will be eligible to play right away next season. Check out his highlights:

Career Totals at Ball State 2018: 659 yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 4.3 ypc 2017: 207 yards, three touchdowns, 4.3 ypc (only played three games due to injury) 2016: 1,332 yards, 12 touchdowns, 5.3 ypc 2015: 608 yards, eight touchdowns, 4.0 ypc

MARCUS HAYES

Hayes will have to sit out a year, but the transfer from Nevada should be some nice added depth in a couple years. He did nice things in his one season at New Mexico, including a two interception game against New Mexico State:

Season Stats at New Mexico: Defense: 31 solo, 20 assists, 51 total tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 touchdown

CHRIS HERRON

Season stats: Passing: 79-of-156, 1,286 yards, 6 touchdowns, 8 interceptions Rushing: 149 carries, 684 yards, 10 touchdowns Receiving: 11 receptions, 142 yards, 3 touchdowns



WILLIAM JONES

Season Stats: Defense: 17 solo, 9 assists, 26 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles

JAREN LEWIS

Season stats: Passing: 192-of-311, 2,825 yards, 25 touchdowns, 8 interceptions

TAYLOR POITIER

TREVOR STANGE

LOGAN WILSON

Season Stats: Defense: 24 solo, 12 assists, 36 total tackles, 5 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 2 touchdowns

TY ZENTNER