KONNER FOX

Konner Fox: Roosevelt High School almost gave Fox and Reagan their third loss on the year, but instead the K-State commit and his team pulled off the nail biter, 23-22. Fox caught three passes for 33 yards and a 19-yard touchdown.

Up next, 5-2 Reagan invites in winless Lee tonight. Fox's Season stats: 31 receptions, 512 yards (16.5 avg), 8 touchdowns



KEENAN GARBER

Keenan Garber: Garber provided two of Free State's four touchdowns in the team's cap to an undefeated regular season. Garber finished the game over rival Lawrence three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. His other score came on an interception he brought back for six.

Free State begins post season play as a two seed in the 6A Kansas high school football bracket. They square off against 15 seed Wichita North this evening.

Garber throwing up the "Wildcat" with the left Derek Young/KSO

Garber's Season Stats: Receiving: 29 receptions, 708 yards (24.4 ypc), 15 touchdowns Rushing: 8 carries, 62 yards (7.8 ypc), 2 touchdowns

VELTON GARDNER

Velton Gardner: Gardner had probably his best game all year in Skyline's 71-33 win over Richardson. Under center Gardner went 23-of-33 for 495 yards and six touchdowns and adding 12 carries for 88 yards and a score.

This dude showed out last week NICK KRUEGER | rivals.com

Gardner's seven touchdown performance in his last outing:

Skyline is 4-2 and sit third in district 8-6A with three games left till the post season. Tonight's matchup is at Molina. Gardner's Season stats:

Passing: 83/136 (61%), 1,458 yards, 14 touchdowns, 2 interceptions Rushing: 74 carries, 469 yards (6.3 yards/carry), 6 touchdowns

CHRIS HERRON

Chris Herron: Langham Creek is now on a three game winning streak after a 53-13 blowout over Bridgeland. With three games left on the slate, the Lobos are 3-4 with a contest tonight at 4-4 Cypress Lakes.

This picture is gold.

Passing: 45/98, 595 yards, 2 touchdowns, 6 interceptions Rushing: 112 carries, 591 yards (5.3 avg), 7 touchdowns

YAHWEH JEUDY

Yahweh Jeudy: Cardinal Gibbons hasn't lost since week two and is undefeated in district play. In last week's 21-0 shutout for the Chiefs, Jeudy registered one solo tackle and assisted on another four. With two games left on the regular season slate, the K-State linebacker commit and his team will head to struggling Stranahan to try to keep it rollin'.

Rivals.com

Jeudy's Season stats: 8 solo, 52 assists, 70 total tackles (8.8 tackles/game)



GAVIN POTTER

Gavin Potter: Broken Arrow hasn't lost a game this season sitting at 9-0. K-State's new commit and his defense haven't given up more than 20 points to an opponent all season. Last night Broken Arrow put it on Edmond Memorial, shutting them out 56-0. Potter and the Tigers will finish out the regular season next week against one win Enid.

Check out the ball hawking Potter in action:

TREVOR STANGE

Trevor Stange: Coppell is 5-2 after a close 24-23 win over Flower Mound Marcus last week. "Our win was really hard fought," Stange said, "after losing the week before we had a really bitter taste in our mouth, and I’m proud of how we worked together in this game, during the second half especially." The Cowboys rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown, and despite season long woes for the Coppell quarterbacks the offensive line pass protected well, allowing the junior signal caller to go 18 of 21 for 171 yards and two scores. Stange said, "Our oline didn’t grade out as we hoped to because, we had a problem identifying the mike (middle linebacker) on the first few drives, but we brought it up to an 82 overall." Coppell will now turn its attention to winless Irving tonight. Three more games till the post season.

Trevor and Phil

A glimpse at some of Stange's season:

Coppell Season Rushing Totals: 210 carries, 1060 yards (5 y/c), 151.4 ypg, 10 touchdowns

TY ZENTNER

Ty Zentner: Bulter is 6-2 and 5-1 in conference play after a 35-14 win over Fort Scott last Saturday. The Grizzlies kicker didn't get asked to hit any field goals but he did punt four times for 180 yards (45 avg.) dropping all four inside the 20 yard line for one of his better games.