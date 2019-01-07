Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-07 11:12:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

K-State Commit Tracker: Basketball

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline.com
@GrantFlanders
Producer

ANTONIO GORDON

Last three games (tournament):

12/29: Eisenhower vs Midwest City

25 points, 8 assists, 10 rebounds

12/29: Eisenhower vs Carl Albert

25 points, 6 assists, 7 rebounds

12/30: Eisenhower vs Midwest City

23 points, 4 assists, 6 rebounds

Season Averages:

27.6 ppg (FG: 56% 3pt: 38%), 5.1 apg, 8.3 rpg

DAJUAN GORDON

Last two games:

1/4: Curie vs Salesian College Preparatory

18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

1/5: Curie vs Muskegon

14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists


Season Averages:

18.5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

MONTAVIOUS MURPHY

A couple weeks ago Murphy's team met Holy Spirit Prep, a team that features Anthony Edwards who ranks third in the Rivals150. The K-State commit finished with 31 points going 5-of-11 from downtown, while also grabbing 14 boards and leading Concordia Lutheran to the win.

Last three games:

12/29: Concordia vs Cypress Ranch

18 points, 3 assists, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks

12/29: Concordia vs Ellison

16 points, 0 assists, 11 rebounds

1/4: Concordia vs Kelly Catholic (played half of a blowout win)

15 points, 7 assists, 9 rebounds

Season Averages:

19.5 ppg (FG: 50% 3pt: 32%), 2.9 apg, 13 rpg

