K-State Commit Tracker: Basketball
ANTONIO GORDON
Last three games (tournament):
12/29: Eisenhower vs Midwest City
25 points, 8 assists, 10 rebounds
12/29: Eisenhower vs Carl Albert
25 points, 6 assists, 7 rebounds
12/30: Eisenhower vs Midwest City
23 points, 4 assists, 6 rebounds
Season Averages:
27.6 ppg (FG: 56% 3pt: 38%), 5.1 apg, 8.3 rpg
DAJUAN GORDON
Last two games:
1/4: Curie vs Salesian College Preparatory
18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
1/5: Curie vs Muskegon
14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
Season Averages:
18.5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists
MONTAVIOUS MURPHY
A couple weeks ago Murphy's team met Holy Spirit Prep, a team that features Anthony Edwards who ranks third in the Rivals150. The K-State commit finished with 31 points going 5-of-11 from downtown, while also grabbing 14 boards and leading Concordia Lutheran to the win.
Last three games:
12/29: Concordia vs Cypress Ranch
18 points, 3 assists, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks
12/29: Concordia vs Ellison
16 points, 0 assists, 11 rebounds
Congratulations to @KStateMBB signee @Monte_Murphy on leading his team in the Conroe Christmas Classic to a tournament Championship & being named Tournament MVP! 🏀🏆 He continues to play hi-level basketball on both ends of the court while generating wins. @ConroeHoops #MVP #EMAW pic.twitter.com/dsfP80IFla— Ian Roberson (@IAN_2_Smooth) December 30, 2018
1/4: Concordia vs Kelly Catholic (played half of a blowout win)
15 points, 7 assists, 9 rebounds
@Monte_Murphy awarded AT&T Sportsnet High school Athlete of the week— Crusader Athletics (@clhstxathletics) January 4, 2019
Sponsored by Ironman Sports Medicine Institute & Memorial Hermann @WoodlandsSports @ConroeSports @TomballSports @HoustonChronHS @SaderNationTX @vypehouston @VYPEPrivates pic.twitter.com/r6UEclDULW
Season Averages:
19.5 ppg (FG: 50% 3pt: 32%), 2.9 apg, 13 rpg