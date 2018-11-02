KONNER FOX

Reagan beat Lee 44-14 last week. Fox caught two passes for 43 yard, including this nice run after catch:

Tonight, 6-2 Reagan heads to MacArthur. Season Stats: Receiving: 33 receptions, 555 yards (16.6 avg), 8 touchdowns

KEENAN GARBER

A dinged up Garber didn't need to see much action in Free State's first playoff game. They got the win 61-18 over Wichita North. Garber played a few snaps that included a nice 40-yard reverse. Free State continues the playoffs tonight, taking on Haysville Campus. Season Stats:

Receiving: 29 receptions, 708 yards (24.4 ypc), 15 touchdowns Rushing: 8 carries, 62 yards (7.8 ypc), 2 touchdowns

VELTON GARDNER

Skyline had a Thursday night game this week in which they took down Richardson Berkner 42-14. Gardner completed nine passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns. He ran for another score. The last regular-season game of 6-2 Skyline's season is next week against Pearce.

Season Stats: Passing: 97-of-153, 1,924 yards, 21 touchdowns, 3 interceptions Rushing: 83 carries, 514 yards, 8 touchdowns

CHRIS HERRON

Last week Langham Creek continued a four-game winning streak beating Cypress Lakes 14-9. Herron competed six passes for 70 yards and two interceptions. Herron has two more games left, taking on Cypress Park tonight. Season Stats: Passing: 57-of-121, 864 yards, 3 touchdowns, 8 interceptions Rushing: 126 carries, 641 yards, 9 touchdowns

YAHWEH JEUDY

Jeudy sat out for Cardinal Gibbons' 38-6 win last week over Stranahan. The Chiefs take on McArthur tonight. Season stats: 8 solo, 52 assists, 70 total tackles (8.8 tackles/game)

GAVIN POTTER

The newest K-State commit and his team finished off an undefeated season last night beating Enid 76-0. Broken Arrow will head into the post season with a great seed. NOTE: We do not have Gavin Potter's most up-to-date stats.

TREVOR STANGE

Coppell took down Irving 48-13 last week. Stange showed some veratility on the line having to fill in for the Cowboys' injured center. "Coach asked me if I could play center, so I started there Friday," Stange said. "And I got an 81, which I could have done better, but I’m also fine with that score for me learning the position that week."

Coppell has two games left on the schedule taking on Flower Mound tonight.

TY ZENTNER

Zentner missed his only field goal attempt and punted the ball three times in Bulter's 42-6 win over Ellsworth. The Grizzlies now turn their attention to Iowa Western this weekend.