KHALID DUKE

K-State's newest linebacker commit played all over the field for Riverside Military Academy. Khalid Duke was obviously a force on his team's defense with 17 TFLs, but he also made things happen on the other side of the ball. K-State may not look for him to make an impact on the offense, but he did eclipse 1,000 all purpose yards on the season. Check out all of his highlights from his senior year:

Season Stats: Defense: 63 solo, 79 assists, 142 total tackles (11.8 tackles/game), 17 TFLs, 7 sacks, 2 caused fumbles Receiving: 33 receptions, 555 yards (16.8 ypc), 4 touchdowns Rushing: 30 carries, 401 yards (13.4 ypc), 3 touchdowns

KONNER FOX

Season stats: Receiving: 46 receptions, 811 yards (17.6 avg), 9 touchdowns

Check out highlights from Fox's final season at Reagan.

KEENAN GARBER

Here are some of Garber's best highlights from his senior season:

Season Stats: Receiving: 34 receptions, 814 yards (23.9 ypc), 17 touchdowns Rushing: 11 carries, 123 yards (11.2 ypc), 3 touchdowns Defense: 4 interceptions, 2 touchdowns

CHRIS HERRON

Watch Herron escape the pocket and complete pass in style:

It’s like trying to catch a fly outside 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kFpwYgZWcd — Chris Herron 19' (@chris_herron19) December 1, 2018

Season stats: Passing: 79-of-156, 1,286 yards, 6 touchdowns, 8 interceptions Rushing: 149 carries, 684 yards, 10 touchdowns Receiving: 11 receptions, 142 yards, 3 touchdowns

YAHWEH JEUDY

Cardinal Gibbons is the 5A Florida State Champions after knocking off North Marion 48-10 in the final game of the season. Jeudy had one of his better games of the season leading his team with nine solo tackles, one of them for a loss.

Jeudy has recently been offered by Iowa and is planning on visiting that campus this weekend.

Season stats: Defense: 31 solo, 81 assists, 112 total tackles (8.6 tackles/game), 1 sack, 2 caused fumbles, 1 interception

KHALIL McCLAIN

McClain finished his season on a high note for Hutchison Community College in the Salt City Bowl. He took home MVP honors in his first start under center and torched Navarro College with his legs in the win. He had two rushing touchdowns, one for 72 yards, the other for 65, finishing the game with 185 yards:

McClain recently committed to K-State as a wideout, as he led the Blue Dragons in both receptions and yards. He also finished the year second in rushing.

Season Stats: Receiving: 27 receptions, 452 yards (16.7 ypc), 5 touchdowns Rushing: 35 carries, 314 yards (9 ypc), 4 touchdowns

GAVIN POTTER

Potter and Broken Arrow went unbeaten on the season and are the new Oklahoma 6A-I State Champions after beating Jenks 28-20:

2018 STATE CHAMPS 13-0!!!! https://t.co/fViSokgH4T — Gavin Potter (@Gavvin_12) December 1, 2018

Since the win Taylor Braet made an appearance and got a picture with the hardware:

Season Stats: Defense: 52 solo, 40 assists, 92 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 interception

TROVOR STANGE

Highlights from Stange's season:

TY ZENTNER

Butler finished its season beating Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in the Midwest Classic Bowl. Zentner was not called upon to kick any field goals in then 34-30 win. He did, however, punt it five times for 169 yards dropping, one inside the twenty.

Midwest Classic Bowl Champs. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Dfl3RpeoX4 — Taiten Winkel (@Taiten_wink5) December 6, 2018