K-State draws NC State in Pop-Tarts Bowl

Chris Klieman
Chris Klieman (USA Today)
Kevin Fielder • EMAWOnline
Managing Editor
Kansas State won't be going to Disney World, but their stop in Orlando is expected to be crazy good.

The Wildcats will play NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which will kick off on Dec. 28 at 4:45 p.m. CT at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. It will be K-State's first time playing a bowl game in Orlando.

K-State was likely a sought-after team for the Big 12's bowl games, but reports said that representatives from the Pop-Tarts Bowl were courting the Wildcats for a while.

In the end, the Pop-Tarts Bowl -- who gets the second pick of Big 12 teams after the New Year Six games are decided -- gets their match.

Kansas State has never played NC STate in a game before. They have also never played an ACC opponent in a bowl game.

The Wolfpack finished the season ranked No. 18 in the final College Football Playoff poll. They finished with a 9-3 record, picking up wins against Clemson and Miami (Fla.).

K-State is 1-2 in bowl games under Chris Klieman. Last season, the Wildcats lost to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. The season prior, the Wildcats beat LSU in the Texas Bowl.

