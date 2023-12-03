Kansas State won't be going to Disney World, but their stop in Orlando is expected to be crazy good. The Wildcats will play NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which will kick off on Dec. 28 at 4:45 p.m. CT at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. It will be K-State's first time playing a bowl game in Orlando.

K-State was likely a sought-after team for the Big 12's bowl games, but reports said that representatives from the Pop-Tarts Bowl were courting the Wildcats for a while. In the end, the Pop-Tarts Bowl -- who gets the second pick of Big 12 teams after the New Year Six games are decided -- gets their match.

Kansas State has never played NC STate in a game before. They have also never played an ACC opponent in a bowl game.

The Wolfpack finished the season ranked No. 18 in the final College Football Playoff poll. They finished with a 9-3 record, picking up wins against Clemson and Miami (Fla.).