It’s flip season across the country, and Kansas State couldn’t let every other school have all the fun. On Thursday, Kansas State earned the commitment from three-star Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nv.) High School running back DeVon Rice. Rice was previously committed to Hawaii but flipped his commitment following a recent official visit.



What stood out the most [from the visit] was the relationship with the coaches, and how they interacted with me and my family," Rice told EMAW Online about the visit. "I went up there with my mom and my dad. And immediately, we just had a connection with the staff, and everybody a part of the staff."



Kansas State had long courted Rice, but didn’t officially pull the trigger on offering him until December due to open spots. Following a string of transfer portal entries, including some at the running back position, K-State offered Rice and moved quickly to get him on campus.