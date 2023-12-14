K-State flips 2024 RB DeVon Rice from Hawaii
It’s flip season across the country, and Kansas State couldn’t let every other school have all the fun.
On Thursday, Kansas State earned the commitment from three-star Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nv.) High School running back DeVon Rice.
Rice was previously committed to Hawaii but flipped his commitment following a recent official visit.
What stood out the most [from the visit] was the relationship with the coaches, and how they interacted with me and my family," Rice told EMAW Online about the visit. "I went up there with my mom and my dad. And immediately, we just had a connection with the staff, and everybody a part of the staff."
Kansas State had long courted Rice, but didn’t officially pull the trigger on offering him until December due to open spots.
Following a string of transfer portal entries, including some at the running back position, K-State offered Rice and moved quickly to get him on campus.
Rice was a part of a Bishop Gorman team that finished the season undefeated at 12-0.
He didn’t start at running back, sitting behind another Power 5 commit, but did impact the game in different ways.
Rice finished with 576 rushing yards and ten touchdowns. He also added four receiving touchdowns
Rice, like other recent targets, is a big play threat. He’s constantly threatening to make a big play to change the tide of a game.