Happy Thanksgiving! As Kansas State prepares for its final regular season game and all of you eat a lot of food and watch a lot of professional football today, it's time to have some fun. Along with the typical analysis you get, let's also get wacky and compare K-State's football figures -- both coaches and players -- to popular Thanksgiving items.

TURKEY: BILL SNYDER

No brainer, really. Turkey is the legacy dish of Thanksgiving, providing a central spot on the table of Thanksgiving spreads across the country. The legacy of K-State's football team is Bill Snyder, of course. The stadium is named after him, and he won 215 games in charge of the Cats. It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without turkey, and K-State football wouldn't be the same without Snyder.

HAM: CHRIS KLIEMAN

Some families don't have turkey on Thanksgiving, often opting for ham. Like turkey, ham is the focal point of the spread in place of the turkey. The current central figure of Kansas State's football program is Chris Klieman, making this a no-brainer.

STUFFING/DRESSING: WILL HOWARD

The turkey (or ham) wouldn't be completed without the stuffing (or dressing, depending on which part of the world you hail from). Considering that the focal point of the spread is Klieman, comparing the team's quarterback to the stuffing makes sense. It's not a perfect match since Snyder has not coached Will Howard, but it's the closest match based on the current roster, especially considering that Howard has been a K-State staple for years.

MAC AND CHEESE: THE OFFENSIVE LINE

To some, mac and cheese keeps the Thanksgiving plate together, providing the perfect palate cleanser for other dishes. Sound like Kansas State's offensive line? Kansas State's offensive line is the experienced glue that holds the offensive line together. The offense runs based on the play of the trenches, and some Thanksgiving plates aren't complete without a good mac and cheese.

YAMS: DJ GIDDENS

Most yams are made with marshmallows, creating a diverse flavor profile. It's sweet. It's sometimes a little tangy. Personally, it's the perfect part of a Thanksgiving plate. DJ Giddens is a running back who offers a blend of power and speed that allows K-State's offense to run. He packs a punch, and his power makes him difficult to bring down in space, but he's also a threat to run by defenders. This isn't a perfect combination, but bear with me, okay?

PIES: DESMOND PURNELL